Designers carve niche in furniture market

Luxury design specialists Marisa Giannasi and Callum Robinson like to think of themselves as “architects of objects”.

After years of creating bespoke pieces for high-profile clients such as Burberry and Bentley, the couple have opened a new handmade furniture shop in the heart of historic Linlithgow.

M74 sees them branching out from Method Studio, their design business and artisan workshop, hidden among the trees in the sawmill at Beecraigs Country Park. Both passionate about using locally sourced, native materials, the husband and wife team will be using the “destination” store to showcase the Method collection, as well as exhibiting furniture from other local artists and designers.

“After nearly a decade of working on commercial projects with large international brands, it’s important to us to build something local and engage more deeply with our community,” says architect Marisa. Callum, a second generation cabinetmaker, adds: “We have some of the finest materials in the world on our doorstep, and among the very best craftsmen. Our vision is to marry these with considered, elegant design – presented in a destination setting – to create a store like no other in the country.”

M74’s interior has been designed to evoke the woodland setting of Method’s workshop – with green tones, trees and ferns creating a unique, multi-sensory environment. Dining tables and writing desks sit alongside vessels and bowls, lathe-turned from local timber, and dramatic artwork by master woodcarver David Robinson, Callum’s father.

In-store talks and demonstrations from renowned designers and creatives, as well as forestry and woodland experts, are planned to reveal the processes behind their heirloom pieces.

M74, 74 High Street, Linlithgow, EH49 7AQ, 01506 844056, www.m74.co.uk