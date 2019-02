EAST Princes Street Gardens looks more like a ploughed field as it waits to be returfed.

It happens every year after the city’s Christmas events. But this time there is also work under way in the Gardens to create a new more accessible entrance to the Scottish National Gallery.

The £22 million gallery revamp sparked controversy last year when 52 trees were cut down as part of the preparations for re-landscaping with a zig-zag sloping pathway suitable for wheelchairs and prams.