Discover colsie and a blanket for all seasons

Only the hardiest of Edinburgh residents will be packing away their woollies in April, regardless of the promise of some overdue Easter sunshine.

The Tartan Blanket Co in Leith has spent the last few years nurturing and cultivating the Scottish notion of colsie - feeding our need to “cosy up”, even on those not-so-warm summer evenings.

After a stint working and living in London, founders Emma and Fergus Macdonald returned to their hometown with the idea of bringing a modern perspective to a traditional Scottish product.

In a constantly changing world of fast fashion, they wanted their version of the tartan blanket to stand out as being all natural and fully sustainable, creating a product that was long lasting, good for the environment and unique.

With the Scots word colsie at its core, the brand ethos encourages slow living and making time for the comforting things in life.

“We are a small, family-run business looking to bring warmth and happiness to all of our customers. We embrace this Old Scots word for its original and beautiful meaning and feel everyone could do with a bit more colsie in their lives,” says Emma.

“Our products are all made of wool which is natural, breathable and temperature regulating, making it a perfect material for all seasons. Ideal for curling up under when it’s cold out, or strapping on to your backpack for a summer picnic adventure, we think a wool blanket is an all-weather colsie essential.”

The couple take pride in designing all their blankets and scarves in Scotland and finding ways to combine modern living with their Scottish heritage.

It’s an online shop, but local customers are welcome to pick up their orders from the warehouse at 170B Great Junction Street, where they can also check out the different wool types before ordering.

www.tartanblanketco.com