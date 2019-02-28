Disruption expected as Met Office issues Scotland yellow weather warning for fog

Scotland is experiencing foggy conditions today, with travel disruption expected as Met Office issues weather warnings.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog to Scotland, covering Central, Tayside & Fife, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

The Met Office said: “Fog affecting Northern Ireland, parts of southern and eastern Scotland and the north of England this morning bringing some travel disruption.

“Visibility of less than 100 m is likely in places with some very difficult driving conditions. Some gradual improvement to visibility is expected this morning though some areas of fog are likely to persist into the afternoon.”

What to expect from this yellow weather warning:

-Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services

- Delays or cancellations to flights

The Met Office explains that fog can particularly affect road and air travel due to reduced visibility and according to the Highway Code, headlights should be used when visibility is below 100 metres.

“Before setting off on a foggy journey, drivers should make sure their lights - especially fog lights - are working properly,” add the Met Office.

This week’s weather

Today will be cooler and mostly cloudy, with patchy rain or drizzle and areas of low cloud, especially in the east and over Galloway at first.

Some brightness across West Lothian and the western Borders and also developing in west. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle in the east, but some clear spells in the west. There may also be grass frost in places, with mist and fog likely to develop. Minimum temperature 2 °C.

According to the Met Office, Friday (1 March) will see a “generally cloudy and murky start but low cloud and fog lifting in the morning, then mostly dry with bright spells.

“Becoming breezy in the evening with rain spreading into west. Maximum temperature 10 °C.”

Rain will then clearing, with some brightness on Saturday morning (2 March), but soon becoming wet and windy.

Sunday will be cloudy with blustery showers, but winds will ease later. Bright spells and mainly dry on Monday.