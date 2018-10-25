Doctor inspired by Strictly’s Katie Piper invents world’s first ‘acid proof’ make-up

A doctor who says she was inspired by acid attack victim Katie Piper has invented the world’s first ‘acid proof’ make-up.

Dr Almas Ahmed says she has spent the last decade formulating a compound which can be used in cosmetics to protect wearers from acid burns.

Katie Piper has rebuilt her life since the acid attack in 2008. Picture: JP

She says the compound known as Acarrier has been developed so that it will not react with any corrosive substances like acid.

It is currently being included in a foundation cream but Dr Ahmed is hoping to develop a moisturiser and sun cream in the near future.

Dr Ahmed, 32, was inspired to develop the compound when she first learnt about the ordeal of Katie Piper - a contestant on this year’s BBC Strictly Come Dancing - and has invested £60,000 of her own money developing it.

She is hoping it will get approval from UK medicine regulators soon and be available worldwide.

Now Dr Ahmed, from Bradford, said: “The idea first came about when I was in university and heard about Katie Piper on the news.

“It was really heartbreaking and I remember discussing it with my sister.

“She was aware that it’s actually quite a problem in Asian countries, she told me more about it, so I started developing this product.

“It’s basically just a foundation, it looks, feels, smells, works just like regular make-up, but it’s completely heat-proof and acid-proof.

“You can’t burn it and it won’t burn through either.”

The foundation is made up of very strong bonds which make the structure impenetrable.

It is also waterproof to anything that comes into contact with it.

The make-up also has a high heat resistance so it cannot be melted by temperatures up to 400 degrees.

After medical school, Dr Ahmed started her career as a research physician in neurosurgery then spent four years working in medical research, having worked on over 45 clinical trials.

She now works on a freelance basis as a chief investigating officer at Discogel, a company producing gel prostheses for spinal discs.

Dr Ahmed said: “I hope with this product acid burns and normal burns will become a thing of the past.

“As well as deliberate damage it can also help accidental incidents.

“Say if you spill your tea you won’t burn your chin.

“It will stay on while swimming and protect you from the sun so it’s really multi-purpose.”

The product is currently being tested in India and the next step is getting approval in the UK through the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency before it can be marketed.

Dr Ahmed says formulating the Acarrier product has consumed her life and a venture she has ploughed around £60,000 into.

She said: “It feels good getting it to this stage, but it’s unfortunate in society it has become more of a problem.

“It’s kind of bittersweet because I do want it to work and help people, but I didn’t want our society to live like this and have this fear.”

Campaigner Katie Piper, 34, has rebuilt her life after surviving an acid attack in March 2008, when she was 24.

