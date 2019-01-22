Doctor Who and Star Wars favourites to attend Edinburgh's Capital Sci Fi Con 2019

Popular faces from Doctor Who and Star Wars will be among the celebrities appearing at next month's Capital Sci Fi Con.

The fifth Doctor Who, Peter Davison, is set to attend the event at the city's Corn Exchange alongside Harry Potter and Star Wars favourite Warwick Davis.

Originally an extra Ewok in Return of the Jedi, Davis was ­promoted to Wicket when the original choice was taken ill. He is also well known as Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter films.

Other stars on the bill include Jerome Blake, who played various characters in the Star Wars Prequels Trilogy and Chris Parsons who was Mark Hamill’s hand double in The Empire Strikes Back.

Details: Capital Sci fi Con 2019, Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Newmarket Road, Friday 15 and Saturday 16 February, 10am-6pm, ​Sunday 17 February 10am-5pm. Day pass £10 (£5/family £24), Three day pass £25 (£12/family £65), www.capitalscificon.co.uk