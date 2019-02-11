Dog makes full recovery after Edinburgh vets discover ‘brain tumour’ was needle in its neck

A DOG feared to have a brain tumour has made a full recovery after he turned out to have a needle lodged in his neck.

Yorkshire terrier Toby’s owners took their pet to the vet after noticing that he was suffering from neck pain, struggling to walk and showing signs of seizures.

Their vet suspected that the 13-year-old dog might have a brain tumour and took X-rays of Toby’s head.

However the X-rays revealed that he in fact had a 7cm metal sewing needle with thread attached lodged in his neck, piercing his spinal cord and dangerously close to his brain.

Toby was referred to the specialist surgical clinic at the University of Edinburgh’s Hospital for Small Animals at the Royal (Dick) School for Veterinary Studies, where vets performed a CT scan to evaluate any major damage to Toby’s spinal cord.

During surgery they used specialist X-ray equipment to view the needle in real time, an approach which allowed the surgeons to carefully remove the object without the need for an invasive operation.

Toby has recovered well since the needle was removed and is now back walking and running normally.

Owner Alexander Jamieson, said: “We feel that without the help of the experts, Toby would not be here today.”