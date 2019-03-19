Dog owners warned as five dead lambs found in East Lothian

Dog owners have been warned to keep their pets under control after five dead lambs were found on East Lothian farmland.

Police said in a statement that the lambs were found in the Garvald area, south of East Linton.

A police officer looks onto a field. Pic: Police Scotland

The force is reminding dog owners about their responsibility to keep their animals under control, especially at this time of year as many farms in rural areas will be lambing.

The police statement said: “Chasing by dogs can do serious damage to livestock, even if the dog doesn’t catch them. The stress of chasing/worrying by dogs can cause animals to die and pregnant stock to miscarry.

“Livestock fleeing from dogs are often killed or seriously injured by their panicked attempts to escape, often causing significant collateral damage to fences and field boundaries in the process.

“Also Dogs chasing ewes and lambs can cause them to separate with lambs dying from starvation or hypothermia if they fail to find the mothering ewe again.”

Police said that dog owners can help by avoiding exercising their animals near fields or other areas where there are livestock.

They advise keeping your dog on a short lead or close at heel, and to keep your distance from sheep.

The statement added: “East Lothian is a great place for dogs and their owners to exercise and enjoy but please remember to be a responsible owner, and that you share the outdoors with others.”

It comes after a sheep was mauled to death by a dog at Bickerton Crofts, East Whitburn in West Lothian.

This incident happened between March 9th and 10th and police have appealed for witnesses.

For further information on how to walk your dogs safely and with consideration please log on to http://ow.ly/NuLi50nvoEb

