Dog stabbed in Edinburgh put down after becoming aggressive towards staff

A STRAY dog found with a blade in its neck after being stabbed in a Capital street has been put down after becoming aggressive towards animal welfare officers during treatment for its injuries.

Aslan underwent surgery after a member of the public discovered the Johnston bull terrier bleeding heavily from a stab wound on Hay Drive in Edinburgh on January 7.

Scottish SPCA staff moved the animal to the rescue and rehoming centre in Cardonald where he was found to have a 26cm blade lodged inside him.

He initially responded well to treatment, but became increasingly hostile towards towards workers as they approached him.

Aslan was heavily sedated, but staff felt he was too aggressive to control and were forced to take the decision to put him to sleep.

A statement on the SSPCA website read: “It became clear that to ask anyone to interact with Aslan would be to ask someone to put their life at risk.”

“It also became clear that, even with all the support we could give him over as long a period of time as needed, Aslan would still not be able to join the loving home every animal deserves.

“It is with a heavy heart that, following consultation with very experienced members of our animal welfare team and our Chief Veterinary Officer, we have had to take the difficult decision to end Aslan’s struggle in life.

“We know Aslan’s story has touched many people, including our own team, and we are determined that his story does not end here.

“In his time with us, it became clear that he was at his most relaxed in our sensory garden. We are set to expand the garden soon and we will come up with an appropriate, fitting way to honour the memory of Aslan and other animals who find themselves in such a tragic position.”

It continued: “Most importantly, this does not change the fact that we are still investigating what led to Aslan being stabbed in the first place.”

“As is the nature of these things, we cannot offer much detail on an ongoing case. Rest assured that our attempts to establish what caused this tragic incident will continue and we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.”