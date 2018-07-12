Donald Trump’s son arrives in Scotland

Donald Trump’s son Eric has used his visit to Balmedie to speak about his family’s love of Scotland and the UK.

Eric Trump is playing golf at the Trump International Golf Links at Menie, Aberdeenshire, and also plans to visit Trump Turnberry, near Girvan, South Ayrshire.

The 34-year-old described the Menie estate, where his father was controversially granted permission to build a golf course, as being “one of the most magical places in the world, one of the most beautiful places in the world”.

Asked about his father’s visit and US-UK relations, he said: “He has worked here for so many years, he knows so many people. His mother - my grandmother - is from Scotland.

“We just love this country. We love the UK in general and it’s a big part of our lives. It’s a big part of his life, pre-politics, and that can only be a positive.”

Asked if his trip to Menie had been arranged to coincide with his father’s presidential visit, Eric said: “We had it planned a little bit before and they happened to link up, so it’s exciting.

The Trump plane landed at Aberdeen Airport on Thursday morning.

“I don’t get to see him nearly as much as I used to get to see him and I’m excited to spend a couple of days with him. We’re going to have a great time.”

Asked if the president will visit Menie, Eric said: “It’s still to be decided. I’m certainly going to Turnberry and I’ll see him there.

“I know he loves the east coast. He loves this property more than maybe anywhere else in the world, so I certainly hope he can get out here.”

Eric had tweeted on Wednesday that he was looking forward to visiting both golf courses.

His Trump plane landed at Aberdeen Airport on Thursday morning.

The middle son of the US president is executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation and oversees the golf resorts.

He attended the reopening of the Turnberry course in 2016 alongside his father.

Donald Trump has arrived at London’s Stansted Airport and will meet the Prime Minister and the Queen.

He is expected to leave on Friday night for Scotland and spend the weekend playing golf at his Turnberry resort.

Protests are planned across the country, including one set to take place at the Aberdeenshire course on Saturday.