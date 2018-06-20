Donald Trump to meet the Queen during UK visit

US Ambassador Woody Johnson has said that Donald Trump will meet the Queen during his visit to the UK next month.

Mr Johnson told Sky News Mr Trump’s team were currently working on “various scenarios” for the visit.

Donald Trump will meet the Queend during a working visit to the UK next month. Picture: Getty/PA

Asked by interviewer Kay Burley if that involved a meeting with the Queen, the ambassador said: “Yes. Yes, I mean he has to see the head of state.

“Putting his foot on the ground of British soil is Job One - very, very important, very symbolic. Meeting Her Majesty is the most important thing, because she is head of state.”

The US President is due in the UK for a working visit on Friday 13 July - his first to the country since being elected in 2016.

It is believed the president will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle as it will be closed to the public on 13 July.

Trump is also expected to have talks with Theresa May during his time in the UK.