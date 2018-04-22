Donald Trump warned of mass protests for Scotland summer visit

Donald Trump has been warned he faces mass protest if he comes to Scotland this summer, following reports that the US President could visit Balmoral in the coming months.

A visit by the controversial American leader has been on the cards since his election, with the UK Government quickly extending an invitation for a state visit.

Donald Trump unveiling the multi-million pound refurbishment of the Trump Turnberry clubhouse. Picture: John Devlin

However, fears over the reception Mr Trump would receive have see the plans put off indefinitely, and a visit in February to inaugurate a new US Embassy building in London were also cancelled.

Reports now suggest a visit by Mr Trump is “pencilled in” for July, including a possible meeting with the Queen at Balmoral.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said his party would help coordinate protests and called on the UK Government not to roll out the red carpet for Mr Trump.

“There is a lot of anger at the prospect of Donald Trump coming to Scotland and a strong desire to show he is not welcome here,” he said.

“Someone who holds such misogynist, racist and anti-trade union views not to mention his whole approach to foreign policy, someone who rejects the Paris climate change agreement, should simply not be given the red carpet treatment.

“That’s why Scottish Labour is helping to lead the Scotland United Against Trump campaign to ensure there is a mass protest if Trump comes to Scotland.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who has repeatedly clashed with the American world leader since they were both elected almost two years ago, also put the US President on notice.

“We have got a great history in our city of bringing about change by protest, the key thing is for it to be lawful, for it to be peaceful,” Mr Khan said.

“I have no doubt that if he does come, there will be some people who want to express their views loudly and peacefully to the president.”

Mr Khan added that “the message should be loud and clear that we think it is wrong that anyone should be amplifying far right messages”.