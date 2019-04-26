Dramatic footage shows Mossmorran flaring illuminating sky over Edinburgh

This video shows an illuminated orange sky over Edinburgh flicking due to flaring at Mossmorran ethylene plant in fife.

The video was shot at around 11pm on Leith Links last night (Thursday) and got residents asking where the strange glow was coming from.

They took to social media to ask if anyone knew the light's origin.

@ColonPress wrote: "The #mossmorran flare off is really disconcerting. Bright orange glow over the rooftops of houses at the end of our street... on south side of Edinburgh."

Leith Docks HQ added: "Sky ablaze or sky on fire. As Churchill once said: “if it doesn’t set your soul on fire, It’s not worth the burn”. As its not a beautiful sunset over #Fife but flaring at the #Mossmorran chemical plant seen all the way from #Leith...it’s not worth the burn!"

Adam Morris said: "From southernmost Edinburgh, the Mossmorran flare looks like the ruddy Northern Lights."

Flaring has been taking place at Mossmoran over recent days

Andy Morris wrote: "Is it the northern lights? No, it’s #Mossmorran flinging all sorts of rubbish into the air."

The flare at Exxon Mobil’s Mossmorran ethylene plant has been visible most days in Edinburgh since Easter Sunday and bosses have apologised to communities nearest the facility, located just south of Cowdenbeath.

The company confirmed earlier in the week that the flaring will continue for “a few days” because engineers are still working to bring the plant back to “normal operations", and that is obviously still ongoing.

A resident-led petition has been created which is "Seeking redress from the long term environmental and social impacts from the Mossmorran facilities in Central Fife."

At the time of writing, 1,692 people have put their names to the petition, out of a target of 2,500.

You can sign the petition here.

