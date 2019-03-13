Dramatic pictures show fierce blaze in Oxgangs

Firefighters were called to Harperrig Way in Oxgangs tonight after a car burst into flames near a blocks of flats.

Local councillor Jason Rust said he could see fierce flames and large plumes of smoke and hear loud bangs coming from the car.

“It’s right next to quite a few blocks of flats. It’s really concerning for residents.”

Cllr Rust said the fire brigade had been in the area just 20 minutes earlier - he was not sure why - and had gone away but were now back and hosing down the car.

Police were also in attendance.

The blaze

