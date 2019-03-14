Drink driver was six times the limit as he drove round Edinburgh Bypass and smashed into cars

A 42-year-old man drove round the Edinburgh Bypass while six times over the legal drink drive limit, smashing into two other cars during the rampage.

The driver damaged a parked car in the west of the city before entering the A720 road near Gogar between 4:10pm and 4:40pm on Monday, then collided with another vehicle at Hermiston Gait. He continued to drive the Honda Civic erratically in an eastbound direction before being stopped by police in the Liberton area.

The driver struck a car at Hermiston Gait. Pic: Google Maps

The driver was arrested at the roadside and later charged for a breath alcohol level of 132mg - exactly six times over the legal limit of 22mg.

He later appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court where he pleaded guilty to driving over the legal limit.

The man was fined £600 and disqualified from driving for 20 months, which will be reduced to 15 months if he completes a rehabilitation course.

Inspector Roger Park, of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Thanks to vigilant members of the public who called in to report these incidents and provided us with the description, registration plate and direction of the vehicle, we were able to prevent any further harm or damage.

“Drunk driving ruins lives. It can result in the life-changing injury, or even death, of innocent people - as well as have significant consequences for the person responsible and their family. It will continue to be treated with the utmost seriousness by road policing officers.

“Anyone with information or concerns about a drunk driver can contact Police Scotland on 101, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Always dial 999 if you see a crime in progress.”

