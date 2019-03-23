Driver caught ‘nearly eight times’ over legal alochol limit after Queensferry Road crash

A driver was caught at nearly eight times the legal alcohol limit following a three-car crash on Queensferry Road, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the collision on the A90 road, just opposite the Farmer Autocare centre, shortly before 2:05pm on Friday, March 22nd.

Road Policing Scotland said a driver gave a reading of 175mcg of alochol in 100ml of breath. Pic: Road Policing Scotland

The Road Policing Scotland officaial twitter account has today posted a message which read: “Yesterday Edinburgh officers attended a road traffic collision on Queensferry Road near Blackhall. One driver provided a reading of 175 (microgrammes of aclohol in 100 ml of breath) (22 is the limit in Scotland)!!! After being discharged from the hospital, some 5 hours later still provided a reading of 159. Held for court.”

Police said on Friday that there were only minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The incident also resulted in some delays for motorists.

