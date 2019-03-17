Driver escapes unhurt after car smashes into bollard near Haymarket

A driver escaped unhurt last night after a car crashed into a bollard near Haymarket.

The collision, which involved just one vehicle, took place just after 9pm on Saturday on Coates Place, near the junction to Torpichen Street.

The crash scene. Pic: contributed

A police spokesman said that no one was injured as a result of the crash.

The spokesman also said the fire service was called because of possible smoke coming from the vehicle, and firefighters made the scene safe.

