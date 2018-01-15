Driver ‘gobsmacked’ after debris lands on car as storm hits Edinburgh

A private hire driver had the “fright of his life” when he woke up to discover masonry from the block of flats he lives in had fallen on to his car.

Strong winds on Sunday night ripped harling from the top floor of a Wester Hailes council building, crashing three floors to where Nicky Moncrieff had parked up.

The damaged cladding in Murrayburn Green. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Luckily no one was hurt, but the 47-year-old’s Seat Toledo has sustained a significant amount of damage including to the bonnet, roof, a smashed windscreen and a broken wing mirror.

Edinburgh City Council is carrying out inspections at the property to determine the extent of the repairs required.

Nicky said: “I got back in at tea time on Sunday and parked my car next to the building like I always do.

The private hire car has sustained significant damage from the incident. Picture: Ian Georgeson

“When I went outside I was gobsmacked. I just couldn’t believe it. It’s the last thing you would expect to happen.”

The Capital Cars driver has now lost his livelihood and is unsure if he’ll be able to work in the coming days.

He said: “I was very unfortunate and it now means we’re waiting on the insurance to find out if they will fix the vehicle and if I can get a courtesy car so I can go back to work.

“My car was the only one to get hit and it took the full force of the harling collapse.

“It’s more frustrating because it is of no fault of my own.

“The damage to the car and the flats need fixing as soon as possible.”

The brickwork from the top corner of the building, on Murrayburn Green, is now visible with the city council now making the building safe.

The block is home to eight flats, where Nicky has been living for the past year with a friend.

Cllr Gavin Barrie, Housing and Economy Convener, said: “The council is aware of this incident, inspections are currently being carried out to ensure that the building is made safe and we will work with other owners in the block to take forward the necessary repairs.”

The bad weather is set to continue this week with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings of snow and ice for the Capital and much of Scotland until Thursday morning.