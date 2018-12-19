Driver's lucky escape after crash between tram and car near Edinburgh's Gyle

Have your say

A male driver escaped with minor injuries today after the car he was driving collided with a tram near the Gyle in Edinburgh.

The Peugeot 207 car collided with the tram on Lochside Crescent, close to the junction of Lochside Avenue, at about 11.55am.

A police spokesman said that a male car driver received "minor injuries" as a result of the crash.

The spokesman said officers are still in attendance and that the car is "undriveable".

A Tweet from Edinburgh Trams said: "Trams are running part route between Edinburgh Park Station and York Place. We apologise for the inconvenience."

More to follow.