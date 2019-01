Motorists in the eastern outskirts of Edinburgh are facing delays this evening following a two-car crash on the busy A1 road.

Police were called to the accident, on the southbound section of the road between Old Craighall and Wallyford, at about 5:20pm.

A spokesman for the force confirmed that the collision was minor and that there have been no injuries.

The vehicles are in the process of being recovered, with just one of the two lanes currently blocked.