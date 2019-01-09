Drivers facing 3 weeks of disruption on Leith Walk over project 'snagging works'

Have your say

Motorists are set to face three weeks of disruption on Leith Walk because of new roadworks between Pilrig Street and Brunswick Street.

The works will start tomorrow at 8am and run daily until the scheduled finishing date of February 1st at 4pm.

A Tweet posted this evening by Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the City Council's roads team, said: "Snagging works on Leith Walk project.

"Various lane closure and contraflow arrangements, temporary traffic lights at Pilrig Street junction when required."

The Twitter post added that there will be "no right turn" from Leith Walk into Brunwsick Road or McDonald Road between 8am tomorrow until 4pm on January 13th (Sunday).

Details of the project concerned with the 'snagging works' were not provided.

Other roadworks starting tomorrow in Edinburgh include carriageway resurfacing on Bruntsfield Place, cabling work on Inverleith Row and clearing blocked cabled ducts on Blackford Avenue.