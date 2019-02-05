Drivers in Edinburgh warned to take extra care in thick fog

Have your say

Thick fog has swept into Edinburgh and the Lothians this morning causing problems for commuters.

The Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge are among the worst affected areas, with poor visibilty resulting in difficult conditions for motorists travelling into Edinburgh.

READ MORE: East Lothian teen lucky to be alive after horror skiing accident in Switzerland

One driver in Fife reported visibility of around 80-120m.

An alert on Traffic Scotland’s website urged motorists crossing the bridges to “slow down” and “exercise caution”.

A spokesperson said: “Drivers are advised to slow down and exercise caution due to fog affecting driving conditions on the M90 Queensferry Crossing and surrounding areas.”

The fog comes as temperatures plummeted overnight, with large parts of Scotland waking up to a widespread frost.

After the fog clears, sunny spells will develop in the afternoon and it will feel milder with spells of rain pushing from the west in the evening.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital