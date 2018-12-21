Duddingston garage fire: Pictures show extent of damage after ‘huge’ blaze

Have your say

Firefighters battled a “huge” blaze at a garage in the Duddingston area of Edinburgh this morning.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed to the Evening News that three fire appliance were called to the scene on Milton Road West at around 7.15am on Friday morning.

Crews were able to contain the fire but images from the scene show extensive damage to the garage, which appears to be attached to a house.

There are no reports of any injuries and it is not yet clear what may have caused the blaze.

Edinburgh Travel News warned drivers to expect delays in the area while fire crews dealt with the incident.

A police car at the scene of the blaze on Milton Road West. Picture: Ian Rutherford

