Dunbar lifeboat crew set to feature in new BBC documentary series

THEY are the everyday heroes who sacrifice their own wellbeing to keep us safe around East Lothian's coastline.

And now, the tireless work of volunteers at the Dunbar lifeboat station is set to be showcased as part of a new documentary series.

Saving Lives at Sea will tell the heroic story of crews rescuing three children who are trapped in a cave and unable to escape due to the rising tide when it airs on Tuesday.

The documentary series, which shines a light on the lifesaving work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institutions (RNLI) across the UK, gives a unique insight into the lives and work of the charity’s volunteer lifesavers.

Gary Crowe, helm of the Dunbar lifeboat crew featured in the forthcoming episode, said: ‘"It’s great to see the work we do showcased on television like this."

"We’re always grateful for the support we get from the public as we rely on donations to do what we do, so it's great that all our supporters now get to see, from the comfort and safety of their own front rooms, exactly how they help us save lives."

In 2018, RNLI lifeboat crews around the UK and Ireland rescued 9,412 people, saving 211 lives, while the charity’s lifeguards aided 32,207 people and saved 118 lives on some of the UK’s busiest beaches.

Saving Lives at Sea airs on BBC Two at 8pm on Tuesday, September 10.