Dundas Street fire: Watch fire crews extinguish Edinburgh car blaze
A video captured by an eye witness shows the moment fire crews rushed to the scene of a car fire in Edinburgh’s New Town yesterday afternoon.
A video of the scene shows the fire service extinguishing the car fire while onlookers watch from a distance.
In the video, as the fire crew spray the car with water, grey smoke billows out of the vehicle.
The incident happened at around 3.30pm yesterday on Dundas Street.
Read More
The car was parked on the street.
A witness, who saw one fire engine rushing to the scene, said: “I saw it burning from where I was working.
"There was a car on fire at the side of the road. It looked like it had been parked.
"One fire engine arrived as I was approaching and they put it out pretty quickly – within 60 to 90 seconds. There was lots of smoke as they were putting it out."
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.