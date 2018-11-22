Dunfermline teen was driven to death over ‘sextortion’

Have your say

APPRENTICE mechanic Daniel Perry was just 17 when he jumped to his death from the Forth Bridge in July 2013.

Police immediately launched an investigation to try and piece together the circumstances leading up to his death.

Slowly a picture emerged of how Daniel had fallen victim to a Philippines gang specialising in online sexual blackmail or “sextortion”.

Daniel, from Dunfermline, believed he was chatting to a girl his own age via video messenger Skype.

The gang, and others like them, target men on social media, posing as young women.

They encourage their victims into sexual encounters via webcam and then blackmail them.

The gang in Daniel’s case recorded him and then threatened to make the video public unless he paid them.

Daniel reportedly received a message from his blackmailers saying, “I will make you suffer”.

He begged them not to carry out the threat but detectives claim the suspects replied: “Commit suicide now.”