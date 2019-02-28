East Lothian rapist jailed for three years after filming assault

Have your say

A PENSIONER who took photos of himself raping a defenceless woman as she slept has been jailed for three years.

Davidson Jones was locked up despite social workers suggesting he should remain on the streets.

He pounced on his 42 year-old victim on Christmas Eve 2016.

The 67 year-old sexually abused the same woman months later at his home in East Linton,

It was only during a probe into this incident that the she found out about the earlier attack.

The woman was unaware of her abuse until police seized Jones’s mobile phone and photos of the rape and told her what he had done.

Jones appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow after he had earlier pled guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault.

Lady Stacey told Jones: “You abused the trust that the woman saw in you. She saw you as a friend.

“You took and kept pictures of that first incident.

“She had no idea what you had done and remained friendly with you until the second incident.

“She has been badly affected by this. You have accepted that your offences can be described as disgusting.

“The social workers (in a report) did suggest a community based disposal may be appropriate, but I cannot agree with that.

“A custodial sentence is required for what you did.”

The judge said the jail term would have been four years, but for the guilty pleas.

A hearing was previously told the woman was known to Jones, but that there was nothing “romantic or sexual” between them.

She was sexually assaulted in October 2017. The woman had earlier fallen asleep on Jones’s couch.

She woke up to find the OAP molesting her. He claimed it was her “fault” for taking off her denims.

The woman told a friend what happened and was urged to go to the police.

Jones was held before his mobile was seized. It was then the attack in December 2016 at his home came to light.

Prosecutor Alan Cameron told the court: “Police examined it and 10 pictures were found.

“The woman’s face was visible in two images. She was sleeping of under the influence of drink.”