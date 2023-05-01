East Lothian traffic: A1 closed as emergency services rush to vehicle fire near Tranent
Drivers stuck in traffic as firefighters tackle vehicle blaze
Emergency services are are at the scene of a serious vehicle fire on a busy East Lothian road.
The blaze started on the A1 near Tranent, at around 12.45pm on Monday, May 1. The Southbound off-slip of the A1 is currently closed due to the fire. One driver described the tailbacks as “huge” and witnessed several police cars heading to the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.45pm on Monday, 1 May, 2023, police were called to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with a vehicle fire on the A1 at Tranent. Arrangements were made for the vehicle to be recovered.” The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.