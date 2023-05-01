News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian traffic: A1 closed as emergency services rush to vehicle fire near Tranent

Drivers stuck in traffic as firefighters tackle vehicle blaze

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 1st May 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:59 BST

Emergency services are are at the scene of a serious vehicle fire on a busy East Lothian road.

The blaze started on the A1 near Tranent, at around 12.45pm on Monday, May 1. The Southbound off-slip of the A1 is currently closed due to the fire. One driver described the tailbacks as “huge” and witnessed several police cars heading to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.45pm on Monday, 1 May, 2023, police were called to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with a vehicle fire on the A1 at Tranent. Arrangements were made for the vehicle to be recovered.” The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

Firefighters tackle vehicle blaze on A1 near Tranent in East Lothian.