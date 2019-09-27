Eatery in Edinburgh's West End takes top prize at Asian Restaurant Awards

A popular West End Bengali and Indian eatery is celebrating after winning the Edinburgh Restaurant of the Year at the Asian Restaurant Awards.

Ignite, who are located on Morrison Street, won the prize at a ceremony at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa earlier this month.

Around 70 Asian restaurants and take-away outlets from all over Scotland were shortlisted for awards, showcasing the finest in Asian and Oriental cuisine.

Mohammed Khan, owner of Ignite, said: "We are delighted to be recognised as Restaurant of the Year and would like to thank our customers and everyone who voted for Ignite.

“The awards ceremony was brilliant, and we will aim to be in the running for another award next year."

Chefs, Asian cuisine experts and food writers including, Pat Chapman, Chief Judge and author of Good Curry Guide, judged the shortlisted nominations.

Ignite opened in 2004 and has won numerous awards over the years including Best Restaurant Design in 2014.

