Edinburgh 2050: Hearts and Hibs stars ask fans to share visions

CAPITAL football stars have backed a final call for views on future plans for the city by inviting supporters to share their visions as part of the campaign to shape a modern Edinburgh.

Hearts boss Craig Levein and Hibernian captain David Gray were among those encouraging fans to participate in a citywide appeal aimed at providing a blueprint for the Capital for years to come.

Hearts players Anthony McDonald (21) and Harry Cochrane (20)

The 2050 Edinburgh City Vision campaign, originally launched in 2016, invites residents to share their hopes for the future of the Capital and help shape what the city will be like 32 years in the future.

Locals have been asked for views on housing, employment, infrastructure and cultural events, with the results of the survey set to be published in the new year.

Club chiefs Ann Budge and Leeann Dempster helped launch the rebooted campaign in September in partnership with the Edinburgh Evening News and both have now urged fans of the respective sides to contribute to the campaign before the end of the year.

Gary Locke' is backing the 2050 Edinburgh City Vision campaign.

Hearts CEO Budge said: “The city and people of Edinburgh are at the very heart of our club and, as such, were delighted to support the 2050 Edinburgh Vision campaign.

“A number of our players and managers have shared their thoughts on how to help make our city better than ever.”

She added: “We would urge everyone to get involved while you still can.”

Initial research revealed Edinburgh citizens want the city to be greener and more inclusive in the future, with higher levels of affordable housing and quality jobs.

A series of “word clouds” have been placed at high-profile locations, including Waverley train station showing the most common suggestions shared so far.

In October, the campaign invited job applications for the next generation of “futurists” and three lucky applicants will be chosen for a trip to understand what Edinburgh can learn from other European cities which are also pioneering progress.

On their return they will share what they have learned by way of an essay and a vlog posted on the This is Edinburgh social media channels.

Hibs chief executive Dempster said: “We all have a part to play in ensuring Edinburgh becomes all that it can be – a modern, progressive city that sets standards in every area, from culture and the arts to the way we look after society’s most vulnerable people and strengthen that sense of community.”

“Hibernian Football Club are happy to be support the 2050 Edinburgh City Vision resident campaign and, while we have our own goals on and off the park, I think it’s important that as many people as possible have their voices heard.”

Edinburgh Lord Provost, Frank Ross, said: “This is a unique opportunity to get people thinking and invigorated by our collective future. I call upon each and every Edinburgh citizen to share their views and make their voice heard.”

“The foundations that we lay today through this 2050 vision process will define our Capital City for generations to come.”

Residents can submit their views for the 2050 vision at www.edinburgh2050.com.