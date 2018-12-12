Edinburgh 2050: The future that you are building for the Capital

Looking ahead 32 years is not easy but futurist Theo Priestley has a few ideas about how Edinburgh might look in 2050

THE 2050 Edinburgh City Vision is an incredibly exciting prospect for the capital and I’m really excited to be working with Marketing Edinburgh as part of it.

I’ve been a futurist for the better part of ten years and, in that time, I’ve conducted talks all over the world and worked with various companies to help plan ahead for the future, or to stay ahead of the curve. The 2050 Edinburgh City Vision is doing just that. Aside from my professional interest in the campaign, I’m Edinburgh born and raised and so I’m hugely interested to see how the city is going to develop over the next 32 years - and if my predications for the capital as part of the project are correct.

Becoming a futurist, or a foresight consultant, requires an insatiable curiosity, and a need to question the world around you. The belief that nothing is too wild. I’m constantly reading up on what else is going on around the world, and looking out for patterns and trends, to try and predict what may happen and I’ve used this approach with the 2050 Edinburgh City Vision campaign. I can already see a number of things that Edinburgh is doing really well, which I believe will contribute to a more sustainable, cleaner city. The aspirations are already there.

I looked at how much the city has changed in the last 30 years, and where technology trends could lead us in another 30. By paying close attention to what Edinburgh’s residents have already been saying, some key themes became loud and clear. I combined these elements to project them forward, envisioning a city that was fair, sustainable and exciting.

Through my research, I have three key predictions for Edinburgh in 2050 - and personally I hope they will all become a reality. I believe 3D printed homes will become an answer to affordable housing, popping up from Granton Waterfront to Wester Hailes. These homes will have sustainability at their core, built with recycled materials, and using renewable energy that is rerouted back into the home. They will be accessible to all, bridging any gaps in social housing.

In fact, Dubai has just announced that by 2025 it wants at least 25 per cent of all new buildings in the city to be 3D printed, so we’re already moving towards this reality. Nothing is far-fetched. I predict Princes Street will be more pedestrianised by 2050 – making it greener, more citizen friendly and an even more enjoyable place to be.

I believe vertical farming will become commonplace by 2050. With controlled climates, we’ll be able to grow any number of crops from anywhere in the world. There could even be a Scottish champagne blend of grapes grown here - who doesn’t want more fizz! Much like allotments or community gardens, the people of Edinburgh can get involved to contribute towards this fairer, greener, more sustainable society.

But those are just my thoughts. No matter what technologies may exist in the future, a city is only as strong as its people and it’s important to listen to them, which is why I’d encourage every Edinburgh resident to seize this opportunity and submit their vision for the future.

I can’t wait to see the outcome of the 2050 Edinburgh City Vision, and what people will say. And, of course, to see if I get it right.