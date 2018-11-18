‘Edinburgh Airport chiefs curbed Alex Salmond’s VIP access after harassment allegations’

Managers at Edinburgh airport cut Alex Salmond’s access to VIP areas after he was accused of sexually harassing female staff, it has been reported.

Last week, it emerged police investigating sexual misconduct claims against the former First Minister are looking into alleged incidents at Edinburgh Airport in 2008.

Mr Salmond denies all claims of wrongdoing and no formal complaint was ever raised with airport staff.

But The Sunday Times reported it was agreed that the former first minister would no longer be escorted along a private corridor and stairwell that is used by staff and high-profile passengers but closed to the public.

It is understood Mr Salmond was not directly informed of the decision although it remained in force throughout his time as first minister.

Airport officials instead related their concerns to the former SNP Deputy leader Angus Robertson, who was also leader of the party’s Westminster group at the time.

Mr Salmond has launched a legal challenge over the process used by the Scottish Government to investigate the claims against him.

A spokesman for the ex-First Minister said: “Mr Salmond denies all suggestions of misconduct at any time and suggests that everyone should allow police enquires to take their proper course without briefing or breaching their confidentiality. “Alex has not been interviewed by the police about any matter. He is content to have his case against the Scottish Government stated in the Court of Session in January.”

Edinburgh airport said: “We can confirm that we are assisting Police Scotland. We cannot comment further at this time.”