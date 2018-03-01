Edinburgh Airport to close at 6pm on Thursday evening

Edinburgh Airport is to close at 6pm this evening as extreme conditions continue to hit the capital.

A number of airlines - including the likes of British Airways, Ryanair and EasyJet - had already announced they would not fly from the airport today.

Bosses have now taken the decision to close the airport to all flights in and out at 6pm on Thursday evening pending an inspection tomorrow.

A post on social media read: “We believe that closure at 6pm gives us the best opportunity to prepare for tomorrow.

“We are expecting further disruption tomorrow and that the situation regarding getting staff to and from the airport will remain challenging.”

Certain airlines will continue to fly before the closure, with passengers encouraged to check if their flight has been grounded before travelling to the airport.

A spokesperson said: “We ask that all other passengers DO NOT come to the airport. All passengers should check with their airline before travelling to the airport

“For now, our priority is our passengers and our staff.

“We are working closely with Marketing Edinburgh and the city’s hoteliers to find accommodation for any stranded passengers. We are grateful for the response from city hotels to house those who need it.

Glasgow Airport confirmed that there will be no more flights until 3pm

The safety of our passengers and our staff are our priority, and we ask people to make safe decisions regarding their travel.

Prestwick and Aberdeen are open.