Edinburgh attraction makes list of '50 Unique Great British Bucket List Experiences'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh attraction where visitors can brew their own magical potions has been named one of Britain’s ‘Top 50 Unique Bucket List Experiences’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Create Your Own Potion At The School Of Magic, based on Frederick Street, was given the accolade by national experience day provider WonderDays, who said the Harry Potter-inspired business stood out as a must-do moment for thousands of Brits ticking life-long dreams off their list.

“This is a huge honour for Edinburgh,” said Abi Sadler, Head of Partnerships at WonderDays. “Our data shows a massive national shift towards choosing meaningful experiences over material gifts – and the Create Your Own Potion At The School Of Magic has captured people’s imaginations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'Great British Bucket List' was compiled using real purchase data from WonderDays' nationwide customer base.

“We created the Great British Bucket List to spotlight the most iconic, meaningful and unforgettable experiences in the UK,” said Matt Jones, Managing Director of WonderDays.

“To see the Create Your Own Potion At The School Of Magic in Edinburgh hit the Top 50 is not just a win for the business – it’s a huge boost for local tourism and pride. It means your town is home to one of the best things to do in the country.”

Click here to sign up 👇