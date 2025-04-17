Edinburgh attraction makes list of '50 Unique Great British Bucket List Experiences'

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 17th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Edinburgh attraction where visitors can brew their own magical potions has been named one of Britain’s ‘Top 50 Unique Bucket List Experiences’.

Create Your Own Potion At The School Of Magic, based on Frederick Street, was given the accolade by national experience day provider WonderDays, who said the Harry Potter-inspired business stood out as a must-do moment for thousands of Brits ticking life-long dreams off their list.

“This is a huge honour for Edinburgh,” said Abi Sadler, Head of Partnerships at WonderDays. “Our data shows a massive national shift towards choosing meaningful experiences over material gifts – and the Create Your Own Potion At The School Of Magic has captured people’s imaginations.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 'Great British Bucket List' was compiled using real purchase data from WonderDays' nationwide customer base.

“We created the Great British Bucket List to spotlight the most iconic, meaningful and unforgettable experiences in the UK,” said Matt Jones, Managing Director of WonderDays.

“To see the Create Your Own Potion At The School Of Magic in Edinburgh hit the Top 50 is not just a win for the business – it’s a huge boost for local tourism and pride. It means your town is home to one of the best things to do in the country.”

Get Edinburgh’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/newsletter

Related topics:EdinburghMagicHarry PotterHarry Potter Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice