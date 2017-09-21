Edinburgh B&B is named the best in the UK

A CAPITAL bed and breakfast with only two rooms has beaten competition from across the UK to be crowned the best in the country for the second time.

Millers64 has been named as the best B&B at the annual Food and Travel Reader Awards at a ceremony in London, despite being the only Scottish property on the shortlist - three years after winning the prize for the first time.

Louise and Shona Clelland recieve their award. Picture: contributed

The B&B, located on Pilrig Street, is owned by sisters Louise and Shona Clelland and won the 2014 award in the same category, while also reaching the finals of the 2016 edition.

Younger sister Louise, 50, described winning the award as “amazing,” adding: “We are a small independent venue, so to be recognised as a finalist for the second year in a row was a great feeling, and then winning is just incredible.”

She continued: “I think the judges saw that we were such a small brand, with a very boutique style and we have a really family-owned and family-oriented feel.

“A lot of our interior design is based on our own travels, we were both born in Malaysia and raised in Scotland, so we’ve always had that love of travel.”

Louise revealed the sisters made a last minute decision to attend the award ceremony - held in Pall Mall, London - after managing to fit it round Shona’s work as manager of the Assembly Rooms venue in the capital.

However, she admitted to celebrating wildly when the B&B’s name was announced as the winner.

She said: “There was quite a celebration when our name got read out; We were on a table with a few of the other Scottish nominees in different categories and I think we were probably a bit louder than everyone else expected.”

“It was just so unexpected for us, especially since we had won the award in 2014 and being in the final last year.

“We’ve obviously just come off a very busy period with the Fringe as well, so it’s made a lot of that hard work worth it.”

The award is voted for by readers of Food and Travel magazine, with thousands of votes cast in dozens of different categories including Hotel of the Year, Restaurant of the Year and individual awards including Chef of the Year.

Guests have previously praised the property as “beautifully decorated” and “a haven,” with one online reviewer writing on TripAdvisor: “Our room was perfect in every way, with a beautiful ensuite bathroom, plush towels, and a spacious main room that offered a cozy haven after a long day of sightseeing.”

“Louise made our stay unforgettable and her attention to the little niceties such as sugar cookies, fixings for tea, and even a cantor of single malt scotch went far beyond our expectations.”

Another described it as: “A wonderfully calm and stylish place to stay just away from the hustle and bustle of the Fringe. It was such a pleasure to return there to recharge our batteries every night. The garden suite was quiet and stylish and breakfast very special. Worth every penny.”