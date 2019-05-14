Edinburgh balloon pilot marks 15,000th passenger flight

FOR almost 30 years, he has mastered the skies over some of Scotland’s most picturesque locations.

And now, a balloon pilot is celebrating taking his career to new heights after completing his 15,000th passenger flight.

Hot air balloon pilot Pete Forster

Pete Forster learned to fly while at the University of Edinburgh in 1991 after falling in love with dirigible flights during a trip to Australia six years earlier.

The former aeronautical engineer ran his own company, Alba Ballooning, for 18 years before joining current employers Webster Adventures, taking thousands of passengers on a tour of the country’s most scenic spots.

And Pete told the Evening News he has no plans to keep his feet on the ground anytime soon, admitting he would find it difficult to give up the “best job in the world”.

He said: “You are taking passengers on such a unique journey, there is really no feeling quite like it.”

“The sense of providing a unique and bewildering experience for passengers and enjoying their enjoyment is what makes it such an enjoyable job.”

“They can be full of questions and curiosity, especially if it’s their first time in a balloon, although we do see repeat passengers who come back bringing other friends and family members to share in the experience.”

He added it was an honour to be part of some of the most special moments of his passengers’ lives.

““If I do witness a romantic proposal, then all the better. It’s a privilege to be part of something people will never forget.”

Pete’s flying skills have also earned him international recognition thanks to a string of trophies and awards for Alpine ballooning.

But Pete says he is not interested in competitive flying and simply wants to enjoy his love of the passtime.

He said: “My main focus is not competitions or world records, although they are fun to enter, but just flying passengers on a regular basis. I love ballooning over the Ochils, and also the Tweed Valley.”