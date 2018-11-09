Edinburgh bar named among best dog-friendly pubs in Scotland

A bar in the heart of Stockbridge has been named one of the best dog-friendly pubs in Scotland at an awards ceremomy.

Hector’s on Deanhaugh Street came 7th on the list of pooch-friendly watering holes in the country, with The Weston Tavern in Kilmarnock being crowned the winner at the DogBuddy Dog-friendly Pub awards.

Two Glasgow pubs were also named in the list of runner’s up, with Inn Deep and The Tickled Trout coming in at third and sixth place.

The full list of runner’s up for Scotland is as follows:

1. The Weston Tavern (Kilmarnock)

2. Sorn Inn (Mauchline)

3. The Tickled Trout (Glasgow)

4. Slanj Lock Lomond (Arrochar)

5. Queen Vic (Aberdeen)

6. Inn Deep (Glasgow)

7. Hector’s (Edinburgh)

8. Town Arms (Selkirk)

9. The Clachnaharry Inn (Inverness)

10. The Kirkstyle Inn (Perth)

