Edinburgh-based social enterprise gin offers incredible Black Friday deal

An Edinburgh-based social enterprise gin that was set up to help young adults from disadvantaged backgrounds is offering an incredible Black Friday deal.

Ginerosity, which was set up social enterprise entrepreneur Chris Thewlis and Pickering’s founders, Marcus Pickering and Matt Gammell, will be offering a sale that will give people the chance to do something good while enjoying some great gin.

For Black Friday (through to Monday 26th November), the brand are offering three bottles of their gin for the price of the two.

Posting on Facebook, the Ginerosity team wrote: “Brighten up this Black Friday with our extra-ginerous 3-for-2 offer on Ginerosity. That’s right, buy three bottles of Ginerosity for the price of two from our website, www.ginerosity.com.

“And what’s even better is that £1 from every bottle sold will be donated to the life-saving Grassmarket Community Project charity, which works to create opportunities for vulnerable adults.”

Colin Campbell, Ginerosity brand manager, added: “We’ve just celebrated our second birthday and wanted to do something very special, especially for our supporters and fans.

“With Black Friday, Social Enterprise Day and our own birthday coming so close together we thought an outrageously good Black Friday deal was the answer as it would get our ethical gin into the hands of as many gin lovers as possible, while also supporting good causes.

“We know people are thinking about Christmas, and we really hope that gin lovers across the UK will take this one-off opportunity to pick up a few bottles of our ethical gin that they can gift to friends and loved ones and share the spirit of good will.”

