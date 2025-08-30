Edinburgh has become the first council in Scotland to adopt a "Motion for the Ocean" aimed at turning the tide on pollution of the sea.

Launched four years ago by a group of ocean experts, in the wake of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, the formal declaration commits local authorities to promote and prioritise ocean recovery during the United Nations’ Decade of the Ocean. Some 36 councils in England and Wales have aleady signed up to it.

The motion, proposed at the full council meeting by Labour councillor Conor Savage, included a call for the council to ensure all pupils are given the opportunity to experience the ocean first-hand before leaving primary school.

And the council heard from Natasha Stewart of Hope Cottage Nursery School in Newington, about how the school had worked to cut out plastics and micro-plastics to prevent sea pollution.

"Our pre-school chidren have an annual beach trip to Longniddry which inclues a short litter-pick and data collection, as well as lots of play and exploration."

The council said the motion would build on existing partnership working to consider improvements to water quality, sustainability and marine education.

Following the decision, the council leader will write to the First Minister asking the Scottish Government to consider national protection of coastal communities, while officers will look at what more the council can do for ocean recovery.

Council leader Jane Meagher said: “As a coastal city, we all need to take care of the fantastic waterways that surround us. This includes the Water of Leith which runs the breadth of Edinburgh, and the popular and well visited Firth of Forth which is home to a huge diversity of marine species and is one of the best places in Scotland to see passing dolphins.

“It is important that we play our part in protecting the waterways in and around our city. This new commitment supports not only our net zero target and the fight against climate change but the United Nation’s vision to address issues facing the ocean, so we can continue to protect and preserve our rivers and coasts for future generations.”