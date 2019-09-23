Edinburgh buildings evacuated over suspected gas leak in Muirhouse

Have your say

A number of buildings have been evacuated due to a suspected gas leak in Muirhouse.

Two appliances were called to Pennywell Court just before 4pm and police have set up a 50 metre cordon.

A fire service spokeswoman said firefighters are liaising with the gas board and that buildings in the area have been evacuated.

Photos from the scene show an area of walkway taped off by police.

The Trim and Friends of West Pilton group posted a picture of the scene on social media, writing: “Gas leak at the shops on Pennywell road. All shops, library and north Edinburgh arts currently closed.”

The fire service was unable to confirm whether the building concerned was a shop or home.

