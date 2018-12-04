Edinburgh Castle One o’clock gunner ‘Shannon the Cannon’ dead aged 58

Have your say

Tributes have poured in for a soldier who fired Edinburgh Castle’s iconic One o’clock Gun.

Sergeant James Shannon, AKA Shannon the Cannon, died aged 58.

He officially took on the One o’clock Gun role in 2006 shortly after the death of long-time gunner “Tam the Gun”, Sergeant Thomas McKay, who had fired the timepiece since the 1970s.

A Territorial Army recruiting sergeant, Shannon was the 29th person to undertake the post of One o’clock gunner.

A string of heartfelt condolences have appeared online.

Ian Wren, @spuggywren, tweeted: “I had the pleasure to serve with Jamie in 105 Regiment Royal Artillery. He truly was a gentleman and will be sadly missed.”

The Military Museum Scotland wrote: “A good mate passed away this morning. A great guy and well known around the world. RIP Jamie Shannon the Cannon.”

William Neish added: “RIP soldier and thank you for your service.”

The firing of the Castle’s One o’clock Gun is a tradition that goes back to 1861, when it was used to allow ships in the Firth of Forth to set their maritime clocks.

