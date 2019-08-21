Edinburgh charity hero Tom Gilzean in 'stable' condition after York Place tram tracks fall

Have your say

Legendary Edinburgh fundraiser Tom Gilzean is in a stable condition in hospital after reportedly falling from his mobility scooter at York Place tram stop.

The Evening News understands the 99-year-old fundraising hero fell from the mobility scooter while making his daily pilgrimage into the city centre.

Tom Gilzean is understood to have fallen from his mobility scooter at York Place.

READ MORE: Edinburgh charity hero Tom Gilzean taken to hospital after York Place tram tracks fall

The MBE recipient suffered a nasty head wound after the fall on York Place tram stop at around 10am.

But NHS Lothian has this afternoon confirmed that his condition is stable.

An employee of Cheynes hairdresser, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Evening News how she and colleagues handed wet towels to good samaritans as he lay on the tracks bleeding from a gashed head.

In June this year, Mr Gilzean was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours, receiving an MBE for his services to charity after raising more than £1 million,.

The war veteran and former bus driver has become a prominent and loved figure on Princes Street, sporting his tartan trews and numerous medals he's received over a lifetime of services.

Trams were temporarily terminated early at West End tram stop but later returned to normal service.

An Edinburgh Trams workmen was later photographed cleaning the tracks at York Place.

READ MORE: Edinburgh trams terminated early after 'elderly man falls from wheelchair' on to tram tracks

Emergency services confirmed they were called to York Place at 9.59am today to an elderly male.