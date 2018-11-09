Edinburgh Christmas Market 2018: start dates, opening times, food and drink, and entertainment

Have your say

The Edinburgh Christmas Market is returning once again to East Princes Street Gardens on 17 November, ready to get us all in the festive spirit as we head towards December.

Here's a roundup of the big event and all the seasonal goodies and entertainment to look forward to at this year's Christmas extravaganza.

The Edinburgh Christmas Market opens on Saturday 17 November 2018 and runs until Tuesday 1 January 2019

When does Edinburgh’s Christmas Market open?

The Edinburgh Christmas Market opens on Saturday 17 November 2018 and runs until Tuesday 1 January 2019.

Where is the Edinburgh Christmas Market? How do I get to there?

The Edinburgh Christmas Market will be held at East Princes Street Gardens, located beside the Waverley Station and the National Gallery Complex.

Visitors can shop, eat, drink and enjoy a range of rides and attractions in and around the market

The market is just a short five minute walk from the Royal Mile and can be easily accessed through various gates along Princes Street or via Waverley Bridge.

Where is best to park for the Edinburgh Christmas Market?

Those travelling by car can use on-street pay-to-park spaces located in the streets surrounding the market between 8.30am and 6.30pm, from Monday to Saturday.

Outside of these hours, parking is free.

There are also car parks located on Greenside Place, as well as an NCP car park on Castle Terrace which is just a short walk away.

What time does the Edinburgh Christmas Market shut?

The market is open from 10am until 10pm everyday.

The markets will open at 1pm on 17 November, close at 8pm on 24 December and are fully closed on 25 December.

The markets will be open from 12pm on both 26 December and 1 January.

What is there to do at the Edinburgh Christmas Market?

Visitors can shop, eat, drink and be merry at Edinburgh's traditional festive affair.

Dozens of wooden chalets will line East Princes Street Gardens, selling various crafts, gift items, and seasonal food and drink, which is sure to warm up a cold wintry day.

There will also be a pop-up Johnnie Walker Bothy Bar set across two floors on the Mound, serving a variety of whisky cocktails and hot toddies, showcasing the unique flavours from the four corners of Scotland.

Visitors will also have plenty of thrills to enjoy on the many rides and attractions which surround the market, including a carousel, bumper cars, ice skating and a big wheel.

What food and drink does the Edinburgh Christmas Market sell?

An array of seasonal delights will be on offer at the market, including hot turkey sandwiches, churros and glazed nuts.

Mulled wine, hot cider, baileys and delicious hot chocolate will also be on hand to warm bellies, while the Johnnie Walker bar will have plenty of whisky flowing.

Is the Edinburgh Christmas Market good for children and will Santa be there?

There are a wealth of fairground rides and attractions close to the market to keep children entertained, with Edinburgh's Christmas offering a very family-friendly atmosphere.

Santa Land, in East Princes Street Gardens, is a must visit for youngsters, with a Santa train and Christmas Tree Maze on offer for kids to explore and enjoy.

Rides include a helter skelter, candy cane bunjees, race-a-rama, chair-o-planes, a reindeer ride and a rollercoaster.

Children will have the chance to meet Santa at the Santa's Grotto located on Castle Street from Saturday 17 November until Monday 24 December.

Visits are in groups and begin every 30 minutes, and tickets must be purchased for a specific time slot before entering the Grotto.

Child tickets are priced from £8.50 and may be accompanied by 1 adult for free. An additional adult ticket may be purchased for £5.

Tickets can be purchased from edinburghschristmas.com.

How can I get tickets for the Edinburgh Christmas Market?

Edinburgh Christmas Market is a free entry event and doesn't require tickets.

However, visitors do need to book for the rides and attractions, including the Santa's Grotto, Santa Train and the Big Wheel.

Ticket purchases and bookings can be made at edinburghschristmas.com.