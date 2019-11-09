Edinburgh Christmas market sets aside concerns and announces opening date

Edinburgh's Chrismas market and fairground can attract up to 100,000 festive revellers. PIC: TSPL.

Organisers moved to reassure the public after pictures of the scaffolding used to hold up the market place, which can attract up to 100,000 people, were posted on social media.

Meanwhile, delays in lodging papers with Edinburgh City Council's planning department means that full planning permission for the platform is unlikely to be granted until January.

Organisers moved to reassure the public after photos of the market place structure were posted online. The structure has been approved by independent and council engineers, organisers said: PIC: Contributed.

Despite the issues, organisers have announced that the event will open next Saturday.

A post on its Facebook page said: "Edinburgh's Christmas opens a week today on Saturday 16 November! See you there!"

The announcement prompted mixed reaction on social media.

One said: "Not this year now I've seen the foundations on which it's built."

Another added: "Hope they get any issues sorted out soon so it is safe as we are all booked to go."

One Edinburgh residents added: "I usually go every year . Not this year. Absolutely won't attend."

Another said :"Why should we support a place which flouts the proper planning requirements and regulations?"

Many others posted that they were looking forward to the event.

One follower wrote: "Can't wait to go."

And one Facebook user stated: "Actual buzzing, we're going."

Organisers Underbelly were criticised after a photo of the scaffolding for the market was shared online.

The image showed metal poles resting on wooden blocks placed on a grassy verge.

Organisers Underbelly said that safety was their "first priority" with the structure approved by “independent engineers” as well as Edinburgh City Council engineers.

The scaffold has been designed to support more than 100,000 people and 163 market stalls.