Edinburgh City Bypass: Drivers on A720 shocked after huge vehicle fire breaks out near Straiton

By Anna Bryan
Published 1st May 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:03 BST

Drivers spotted a van burst into flames on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.

Fire crews rushed to the blaze in Edinburgh, shortly after 8pm on Sunday, April 30. Two fire engines quickly arrived on the scene and crews extinguished the flames before leaving the scene. No-one was injured in the blaze, the service said.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.08pm on Sunday, April 30 to reports of a van on fire at the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass. Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a van. There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm, police received a report of a van on fire on the hard shoulder of the A720 between Lassasade and Straiton. There were no reports of any injuries and SFRS attended.”

Firefighters were called to a van blaze on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass. (Photo credit: Michal Kobuz)Firefighters were called to a van blaze on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass. (Photo credit: Michal Kobuz)
