A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.08pm on Sunday, April 30 to reports of a van on fire at the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass. Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extinguished a fire affecting a van. There were no reported casualties and crews left after ensuring the area was made safe.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.20pm, police received a report of a van on fire on the hard shoulder of the A720 between Lassasade and Straiton. There were no reports of any injuries and SFRS attended.”