Edinburgh City Bypass: Heavy traffic and delays on A720 at Baberton after vehicle breakdown
The A720 Edinburgh City Bypass is partially restricted westbound between Baberton and Calder, according to traffic reports. The broken-down vehicle was reported at around 10.15am this morning, on Monday, May 1. Traffic is currently queuing on the carriageway. Drivers have been urged to “take care” on the approach by Traffic Scotland. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.