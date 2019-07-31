Edinburgh City Council more than doubles number of street cleaners to deal with Festival litter

The number of street cleaners out in the Capital over August is to more than double in an attempt to keep on top of its well-publicised summer litter problem.

Forty additional staff will join the existing team of 37 city centre street cleaners next month.

Rubbish piling up on Chambers Street last year. Picture: TSPL

Last summer, the city council came under fire for the state of Edinburgh's streets, with overflowing bins and dumped rubbish described as an embarrassment to the Capital.

The latest move will see crews provide a 24/7 service, to clear litter, empty bins and uplift fly-tipping.

Transport and environment convener, councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: “Festival time is upon us again and we're getting ready to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors from Scotland and the rest of the world to explore and enjoy our wonderful city. With this extra influx of people, though, comes a huge added pressure on our resources, which is why we're bolstering our street cleansing squad for August.

Princes Street Gardens littered with rubbish last August. Picture: TSPL

"We're also unveiling some eye-rollingly lame jokes on around 30 litter bins in the busiest Fringe venue areas. These jokes are intended to raise a laugh, but they make a more serious point about the fact we all have our part to play in keeping Edinburgh looking her beautiful best. As the vinyls say, we'll bin our bad jokes if people bin their litter."

Every year, cleansing activity is increased to manage demand as the city population almost doubles, and is planned based 'on demand over previous years'.

Day time staff will be assisted by a night services crew, to service litter bins waste near pubs, clubs and fast food shops while environmental wardens will focus on particularly busy periods, discouraging litter-dropping and fly-tipping.