Edinburgh climbers rescued 1,300ft up Highland mountain after going without map

A pair of Edinburgh pals got lost 1,300ft up a Highland mountain after heading out in winds reaching 80mph without a map - and they left their rucksacks at the bottom.

The duo, a female 1st year medical student at Edinburgh University and a 26-year-old man, were rescued from Coire an t-Sneachda at about 11pm on Monday after a five-hour search.

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) leader Willie Anderson said: “They were really cold and wet and would not have survived the night. All of their spare gear was in the rucksacks.”

Mr Anderson said the pair initially went to Lochnagar but the road was blocked, so they travelled to the Cairngorms - but without a map.

They finished the route but took longer than expected and got lost and called 999.

CMRT then sent a text to their phones through a service called SARLOC, which provides rescuers with a grid reference that allows volunteers to track the pair down.

Mr Anderson added: “It was right on the cusp of what was doable and our guys could hardly stand. The weather was windy and there was sleet. Navigation was hard and making progress was hard.”

Mr Anderson also warned of the serious risks of being on the hillside without the correct planning, particularly at this time of year.

