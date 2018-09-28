Edinburgh Coffee Festival 2018: 30+ stalls, masterclasses and live music - here's what to expect

A carnival of all things coffee is to descend on the city next weekend with the arrival of the Edinburgh Coffee Festival.

The celebration of the caffeinated drink will take place at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on October 6 and will feature hands-on masterclasses from highly talented baristas, stalls from over 30 industry experts and a hotly contended heat of the World Aeropress Championship.

The Edinburgh Coffee Festival takes place next Saturday (October 6)

Last year's event saw a turn-out of over 2,000 lovers of the black stuff - and event manager Martin Dare is expecting an even bigger turn out for this year's festival.

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, he said: "Edinburgh has the most coffee shops per head in the UK outside of London and we want to exhibit the city's burgeoning scene.

With the arrival of the Aeropress Championships we are expecting a turnout of 3,000 people for this year's event."

Tickets for the festival cost £10 and will allow access to countless free samples, entry to coffee-making masterclasses and access to over 30 stalls selling unique coffee and coffee-making equipment.

Something for everyone

Featuring live music, tea stalls and hot chocolate makers, there will also be plenty for cafephobes to enjoy on the day.

Dare said: "At Edinburgh Coffee Festival we love hitting the right balance to ensure that everyone can come and enjoy the day, whether they are truly dedicated coffee enthusiasts or simply day to day coffee lovers who are keen to find out more about one of their favourite drinks.

"Children and families are extremely welcome, and we want to give every visitor the chance to try something new, learn something exciting and take home something delicious."

The thrill of taking in Edinburgh's heat of the Aeropress World Championships - which will see baristas from across the country compete to make the best brew using the simplistic aeropress coffee filter - will also provide entertainment to all ticket holders.

"The big development for us is the addition of the Aeropress events," notes Dare. " There's a worldwide competition hosted in Sydney and the winner of the Scottish heat will secure an all-expenses trip to the final in Sydney, Australia.

"The event is a fun and informal, but hotly contended."

Waste-free event

The other major development at this year's event is a heightened focus on sustainability and waste reduction.

All coffee vendors will be required to serve their drinks in fully compostable containers.

A statement on the festival's website reads: "We want this year’s festival to be a zero-waste event. By exhibitors serving food and drinks in compostable packaging, they’ll help us create one of the most sustainable coffee festivals in the UK.

"Visitors can help us further by working with Vegware staff to separate items using the bins provided."

Buy tickets here

