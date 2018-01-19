Edinburgh company’s alternative to latte levy

THE controversial call for a “latte levy” to boost recycling caused a storm in the nation’s coffee cups - but now an Edinburgh firm has come up with an alternative solution.

Vegware, the city-based compostable packaging manufacturer, already produces cups and other takeaway items from plant-based materials which can be easily recycled into compost.

And now it has launched a new collection service for businesses across the Capital and Central Belt, taking used Vegware packaging and food waste for industrial composting into high-grade horticultural compost.

The latte levy was proposed earlier this month by the House of Commons’ environmental audit committee, which urged a 25p charge on disposable cups on top of the price of a coffee, with the money raised used to improve the UK’s reprocessing facilities.

It also said all disposable coffee cups should be recycled by 2023 and they should be banned if the target was not met.

The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year. Almost all of them are incinerated, exported or sent to landfill because their plastic lining makes them costly to recycle.

Food contamination was also cited as a major problem in the report.

Eilidh Brunton, Vegware’s group recycling consultant, said the company’s Close The Loop service dealt with all takeaway packaging, not just cups.

She said: “There are now some initiatives to separate out and recycle plastic-lined paper cups. That is a good start but what about the lid, tea bag, stirrer, spoon and sandwich box? In reality, used takeaway packaging is a mix of materials contaminated with food, and goes to incineration or landfill.

“Our approach is simple: if it’s all made from plants, not plastic, and can be composted together with food waste, then there’s no sorting. All used takeaway items go together with food waste, and can be processed at industrial composting facilities around the UK in under 12 weeks. Catering waste can create high-grade horticultural compost, to feed the next generation of plants.”

Among the businesses already using the “Close the Loop” service are independent Edinburgh cafes Union of Genius and Pumpkin Brown.

And it was also in action at the recent Edinburgh Coffee Festival at the Corn Exchange.

Festival organiser Martin Dare, said: “We understand the challenges of recycling coffee cups, but it’s only through working with Vegware that we found a solution to allow Edinburgh Coffee Festival to truly go zero waste.

“Cups are talked about the most, but making everything compostable keeps recycling simple.”

Vegware has set up zero waste systems with collections for clients around the UK, including corporate clients from London to Aberdeen, and food fairs at River Cottage.

Lothians Tory MSP Gordon Lindhurst welcomed the composting approach.

He said he would not exclude the latte levy as a possibility. “But more important are having businesses and entrepreneurs like Vegware providing innovative opportunities for recycling and a shift in culture in terms of consumers cutting down on waste.”